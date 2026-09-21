MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
10h

"I think we've done enough damage for now" Brilliantly put👏👏

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
1h

Another way to point out the complete incompetence of the monetary authorities is to ask if there is any reason to expect that the dollar and all other G7 fiat currencies will NOT collapse. I can't see any hope that anyone in government would suggest cutting spending in order to produce surpluses that would give holders of fiat currencies reasons to continue to do so.

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