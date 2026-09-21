“Alasdair Macleod tells Paul Buitink the Fed’s latest hike does not buy time. He gives the fiat system about 18 months. A 10-year yield above 5% could burst an equity bubble bigger than 1929.

“Energy and food shocks from war, drought, and blocked grain will push inflation higher while governments cannot afford the rates needed to stop it. Rescue QE would then destroy currencies.

“AI valuations look unsupported next to cheap Chinese rivals such as DeepSeek. Dutch gold leaving New York, after similar German and French moves, suggests the metal may not be there. Trust in the dollar is fading; gold is the exit.”

Timestamps

0:00 Opening clip: crash stages and gold custody doubts

2:18 Fed hike to 4% — does it buy time?

5:00 Energy shortages, logistics, food and winter risks

8:28 Oil in gold terms; fiat purchasing power

12:00 Equity crash, bank credit, Keynesian rescue

13:00 Stage one / stage two of a crash; 1929 parallel

16:10 Sponsor break / gold ad

16:11 Can AI and Musk “grow out of” the debt?

19:41 Why “18 months” — complacency vs crisis now

21:47 Why 5% on the 10-year matters for stocks

24:54 Bretton Woods 2? Why a gold reset is unlikely

27:00 Politics over economics; Trump and the Fed

28:55 Wars, Gulf energy shock, much higher yields

30:22 China, gold standard, low Chinese yields

31:12 Dutch, Norwegian, Japanese bond selling

32:34 Dutch gold move from New York; NY Fed custody

35:00 Bundesbank, Banque de France, “gold that isn’t there”

36:00 Property rights, frozen reserves, loss of trust

38:19 Trend: dump dollars, buy gold in the market

39:43 Outro and Substack plug