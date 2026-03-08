“Paul Buitink talks to former banker and stockbroker, precious metals expert and author Alasdair Macleod about the war in the Middle East. Alasdair thinks US and Israel can't win this, other than a Pyrrhic victory. Iran is prepared and will fight an asymmetric war including causing maximum damage onto the world, for example by closing off the Strait of Hormuz.



”Alasdair expects the dollar to surge in the short run but in the longer run he expects the West to collapse, massive inflation to arrive and gold, silver and commodities to profit from the conflict.



Recorded on the 5th of March.”



Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

1:54 Who will win the war in the Middle East

10:09 Was the conflict priced into gold and silver prices?

12:29 Who will the conflict looking at markets?

22:18 Insuring the Strait of Hormuz

25:17 The role of China and Russia

34:25 Record low open interest in paper silver

39:00 China's banks dumping treasuries

42:10 Should you rotate from gold into oil and other commodities?

45:52 Expect massive inflation

49:20 How should you adjust your portfolio