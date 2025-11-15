Join Alasdair Macleod and Patrick Vierra as they go into the complexities of the global financial system. In this episode, they discuss the implications of recent Federal Reserve actions, the state of the banking system, and the future of fiat currencies. Alasdair shares his insights on the potential for a return to gold-backed currencies and the impact of geopolitical shifts on precious metals. Get the Auctus Edge – the investor edge, through this thought-provoking discussion on the economic challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.