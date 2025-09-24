Interview with Natural resource Stocks
The Next 1929? Currency Crisis & Gold Explosion – Alasdair Macleod
“In this powerful interview, Alasdair Macleod (MacleodFinance.com) explains why the global fiat currency system is on the brink of collapse. Drawing parallels to 1929 and Germany’s hyperinflation in 1923, Macleod breaks down the credit bubble, surging bond yields, and why central banks are quietly dumping dollars for gold. We cover:
The end of the fiat currency era
Why gold is money and fiat is just credit
Central banks & China’s gold-backed yuan plans
Inflation, debt traps, and the “doom loop” facing governments
How investors can prepare for the reset
