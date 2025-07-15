MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
Jul 16

I've got a lot of time for Jaz and full marks to her for getting it together and inviting you on to steer all her followers along in the right direction to join the rest of us. You're doing a remarkable job Alasdair. Good on ya🥃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
drbilldean@gmail.com's avatar
drbilldean@gmail.com
Jul 15Edited

DeSanctimonious Beating Democrats to the Metallic Line

The framers of the US Constitution understood money, credit, currency, and their differences they know that money is gold and that paper currency even when redeemable into gold introduces counterparty risk and that deposits in banks are the most dangerous currency of all They wrote into the Constitution basic monetary principles that served the people well until FDR in 1933 began the downward slide to fiat currency

The Numeraire Clause of the Constitution gave the power of the coin to the Federal government Note that this was not to print money This has become Article One Section 8 Monetarily we as a country have lost our metallic moorings and going off the gold standard in 1971

And the Republicans have talked about a return to a gold standard for some time Now DeSantis in Florida(https://bit.ly/44MyMU2) has decided to take another step toward a metallic standard by making gold and silver legal tender in the state This is a step toward sound money with the dollar’s purchasing power dropping 88% of what is was in 1971

Meanwhile the Fed is QE'ing buying up Treasuries no body wants

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture