Interview with MoneyMagpie
Jasmine Birtles interviewed me on 8 July. Jasmine's audience is domestic British, so this interview has a different emphasis. I hope you find it interesting.
“Are we repeating 1929? Jasmine Birtles speaks with Alasdair Macleod about the global credit bubble, fiat collapse, bond yield spikes, central bank gold hoarding, and the fate of investors stuck in cash, stocks, and gilts.
“With Western economies drowning in debt, Alasdair warns that inflation, debased currencies, and rising interest rates will lead to a devastating financial reset. He compares the Fed’s policies to the 1930s and explain why physical gold is now essential for protecting wealth.
“The podcast explores China’s BRICS strategy, collapsing currencies, suppressed interest rates, zombie companies, and why growth investing may no longer be viable.”
I've got a lot of time for Jaz and full marks to her for getting it together and inviting you on to steer all her followers along in the right direction to join the rest of us. You're doing a remarkable job Alasdair. Good on ya🥃
DeSanctimonious Beating Democrats to the Metallic Line
The framers of the US Constitution understood money, credit, currency, and their differences they know that money is gold and that paper currency even when redeemable into gold introduces counterparty risk and that deposits in banks are the most dangerous currency of all They wrote into the Constitution basic monetary principles that served the people well until FDR in 1933 began the downward slide to fiat currency
The Numeraire Clause of the Constitution gave the power of the coin to the Federal government Note that this was not to print money This has become Article One Section 8 Monetarily we as a country have lost our metallic moorings and going off the gold standard in 1971
And the Republicans have talked about a return to a gold standard for some time Now DeSantis in Florida(https://bit.ly/44MyMU2) has decided to take another step toward a metallic standard by making gold and silver legal tender in the state This is a step toward sound money with the dollar’s purchasing power dropping 88% of what is was in 1971
Meanwhile the Fed is QE'ing buying up Treasuries no body wants