“In this episode of the MoneyMagpie Invest podcast, Jasmine Birtles is joined by Alasdair Macleod, author of the Macleod Finance Substack, and Nigel Ryan, former tech CEO and retail investor, to discuss why silver may be one of the most distorted markets in the world.



”They discuss China’s dramatic shift in silver buying, the growing gap between paper silver and physical silver, the gold-silver ratio, industrial demand from solar, electronics and AI infrastructure, and why both guests believe fiat currencies are becoming increasingly dangerous stores of value.



”Alasdair argues that gold and silver should be understood as “real money”, while pounds and dollars are credit. Nigel explains why he has personally favoured physical metals over leaving cash in the bank. The episode also covers ETFs, banking risk, inflation, AI stocks, and the possibility of a wider credit-system crisis.”