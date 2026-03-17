“In this exclusive interview, veteran gold analyst Alasdair Macleod (MacleodFinance.com) returns to deliver a hard-hitting update on the escalating US/Iran conflict and its accelerating impact on the global financial system.



”Alasdair argues the American-led strikes on Iran represent one of the worst presidential decisions in history — a conflict already stretching into weeks with no off-ramp, massive civilian casualties, depleted Western missile interceptors, and Iranian hypersonic capabilities intact. He explains why this is hastening the end of the fiat dollar system (1–2 years max), driving oil potentially to $200–400/bbl, triggering fertilizer/food shortages, pushing inflation toward 50%, and sending bond yields spiking (10%+ possible by mid-year).”



Timestamps:

00:00 – Welcome & Geopolitical Shift (Iran Conflict)

02:15 – Why America Cannot Win This War

05:39 – Trump’s Retreat & Israeli Vulnerability

08:05 – Oil, Fertilizer & Food Shortage Crisis

10:30 – Bond Yields Spiking, Fed’s Impossible Choice

13:35 – Dollar Collapse Timeline (1–2 Years)

17:55 – China’s Strategic Moves & Yuan-Gold Fix

22:53 – Historical Parallels (Weimar, 1970s)

26:01 – Commodities Explosion & Base Metals Repricing

30:06 – Oil Reserves & Strait of Hormuz Reality

32:24 – Iranian Military Strength & Precision Strikes

37:22 – Gold/Silver Reaction & Mining Stocks Opportunity

48:55 – Inflation to 50% & Fiat Currency Endgame