Interview with Mining Network
This interview by Peter Gadson was recorded yesterday. It should be a wake-up call to complacent investors. Don't be surprised to see far higher interest rates and bond yields later this year!
“In this exclusive interview, veteran gold analyst Alasdair Macleod (MacleodFinance.com) returns to deliver a hard-hitting update on the escalating US/Iran conflict and its accelerating impact on the global financial system.
”Alasdair argues the American-led strikes on Iran represent one of the worst presidential decisions in history — a conflict already stretching into weeks with no off-ramp, massive civilian casualties, depleted Western missile interceptors, and Iranian hypersonic capabilities intact. He explains why this is hastening the end of the fiat dollar system (1–2 years max), driving oil potentially to $200–400/bbl, triggering fertilizer/food shortages, pushing inflation toward 50%, and sending bond yields spiking (10%+ possible by mid-year).”
Timestamps:
00:00 – Welcome & Geopolitical Shift (Iran Conflict)
02:15 – Why America Cannot Win This War
05:39 – Trump’s Retreat & Israeli Vulnerability
08:05 – Oil, Fertilizer & Food Shortage Crisis
10:30 – Bond Yields Spiking, Fed’s Impossible Choice
13:35 – Dollar Collapse Timeline (1–2 Years)
17:55 – China’s Strategic Moves & Yuan-Gold Fix
22:53 – Historical Parallels (Weimar, 1970s)
26:01 – Commodities Explosion & Base Metals Repricing
30:06 – Oil Reserves & Strait of Hormuz Reality
32:24 – Iranian Military Strength & Precision Strikes
37:22 – Gold/Silver Reaction & Mining Stocks Opportunity
48:55 – Inflation to 50% & Fiat Currency Endgame
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This war with Iran would be over by now were it not for the drones and a channel called the Strait of Hormuz.
Revolutionary Guard, Army and police forces have been decimated. And the upper echelons in both the government and military emasculated.
It makes one wonder what damage could be raught upon the Panama Canal by a cartel well armed with drones.
Would one conclude that they should be allowed to continue human trafficking and drug smuggling in order to preserve shipping through the canal?
I wonder if Alasdair has considered what the Iranian people want. After decades of living under the boot of radical Islamists, don't you think they've had quite enough?