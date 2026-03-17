MacleodFinance Substack

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Pat Malloy's avatar
Pat Malloy
4hEdited

This war with Iran would be over by now were it not for the drones and a channel called the Strait of Hormuz.

Revolutionary Guard, Army and police forces have been decimated. And the upper echelons in both the government and military emasculated.

It makes one wonder what damage could be raught upon the Panama Canal by a cartel well armed with drones.

Would one conclude that they should be allowed to continue human trafficking and drug smuggling in order to preserve shipping through the canal?

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@maxmark's avatar
@maxmark
10h

I wonder if Alasdair has considered what the Iranian people want. After decades of living under the boot of radical Islamists, don't you think they've had quite enough?

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