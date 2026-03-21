“Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver see the recent drawdown in gold and silver prices as a temporary phenomenon, and as the war in Iran continues unabated, they both expect the conflict to accelerate the demise of the dollar and the fiat currency system, a development that will be rocket fuel for precious metals prices ahead.”





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00:00 Introduction

00:31 Iran War and Precious Metals

10:57 The Dollar is Dying

20:15 War Accelerating Fiat Collapse

28:02 COMEX and Price Suppression

36:21 The Fed is in Trouble

40:19 Biggest Credit Bubble in History