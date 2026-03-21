Interview with Mike Oliver
VRIC hosts an interview with Mike Oliver and me. Between us, we cover the technical, market, and value outlooks for gold and silver. A must-view for everyone!
“Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver see the recent drawdown in gold and silver prices as a temporary phenomenon, and as the war in Iran continues unabated, they both expect the conflict to accelerate the demise of the dollar and the fiat currency system, a development that will be rocket fuel for precious metals prices ahead.”
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00:00 Introduction
00:31 Iran War and Precious Metals
10:57 The Dollar is Dying
20:15 War Accelerating Fiat Collapse
28:02 COMEX and Price Suppression
36:21 The Fed is in Trouble
40:19 Biggest Credit Bubble in History
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