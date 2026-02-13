“In this explosive interview on Metals and Miners, Alasdair Macleod, founder of Macleod Finance and a leading expert on precious metals, sound money, and financial history, breaks down the looming crisis in US Treasuries, the silver market shortage, and the inevitable dollar decline. With China's directive to divest from US bonds, rising yields, and a potential stock market crash, Macleod reveals why investors need to pivot to gold, silver, and commodities now.



Sound Bites:

"Once you understand that your currency is going down, you will understand it ahead of the herd."

"The US Treasury is in a debt trap. The debt trap is being sprung."

"We will see yields out along the long end of the yield curve rising significantly above that 5% level… I wouldn't be surprised to see yields over 10% and then… over 20%."

"Physical silver shortages are seemingly pretty severe. There's virtually no meaningful physical silver available for large buyers."

"China is the largest processor and miner of silver in the world."

"The fiat dollar is going down to zero."

"This is a disaster for the dollar. And what that basically means is that prices of everything, with a zero value in the dollar, goes to infinity."

"When these bond yields start rising above the 5% level at the long end the S&P, the Dow, NASDAQ will be toast. So will ephemera like cryptocurrencies."

"The key to this is to understand that the purchasing power of the dollar is going down."

"Commodity prices across the whole spectrum have been very badly depressed by the paper currency system."



Key Takeaways:

China's Treasury Divestment: China's move to sell US Treasuries signals a "soft attack" on the dollar, potentially triggering other nations to follow and collapsing foreign funding for US debt.

Rising Bond Yields: Expect long-end yields to surge beyond 5%, possibly to 10-20%, trapping the US in debt and forcing the Fed to print more.

Silver Market Crisis: Severe physical shortages, driven by China's control and industrial demand (EVs, solar), could push silver prices to $300/oz amid a bear squeeze.

Dollar Collapse & Inflation: The fiat system is failing; inflation will explode in 2026, driven by commodities.

Stock Market Warning: Credit-fueled bubbles like the 1920s will burst as yields rise, crashing indices and cryptos – rotate to hard assets like gold and commodities.

Gold as Sound Money: Measure value in gold, not fiat; it's the stable anchor amid currency decay.

Economic Reality: GDP is contracting without deficits; austerity is impossible, as shown by failed attempts like DOGE.

Investment Advice: Flee to precious metals and commodities to preserve wealth as paper assets fail.