“Alasdair Macleod warns that escalating Middle East tensions could trigger a far broader economic shock through fuel, shipping, food, and global logistics disruptions. He argues that shortages of diesel, kerosene, and ship fuel could drive essential prices sharply higher while simultaneously pushing economies toward recession.
“Macleod also warns that foreign demand for U.S. Treasuries could weaken just as Washington faces massive refinancing needs, potentially creating a debt trap and higher bond yields. Against this backdrop, he says major investors are accumulating gold as concerns over currency and counterparty risk intensify.
“He ultimately argues that markets may be underestimating the risks building across energy, debt, currencies, equities, and precious metals.”
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
1:30 Geopolitical conflict
23:06 US debt crisis
35:30 Macleod Finance
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Thank you Alasdair for another good summary where are we now with global security of energy and impact on our lives.