MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HK's avatar
HK
6h

Thank you Alasdair for another good summary where are we now with global security of energy and impact on our lives.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alasdair Macleod · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture