“Dunagun Kaiser and Alasdair Macleod discuss the current state and future outlook of precious metals like gold and silver in contrast to fiat currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar.

“MacLeod emphasizes that gold and silver are undervalued, especially when measured against a basket of industrial metals over the long term, suggesting significant potential for appreciation. He explains that fiat currencies are losing purchasing power, a reality often recognized first by foreigners and last by domestic users who are accustomed to measuring wealth in their national currency.

“The conversation also touches on new U.S. legislation, like the Genius Act, which promotes stablecoins backed by U.S. Treasury bills, while banning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a move MacLeod believes undermines the global CBDC concept. Ultimately, they advocate for physical assets as a safeguard against the ongoing debasement of credit-based fiat currencies, urging individuals to understand these shifts for personal financial preservation.”