In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Alasdair Macleod to discuss why China's gold gateway marks a decisive shift in global monetary architecture, with Beijing positioning the yuan as a gold-backed alternative to the dollar.



As G7 bond yields break to levels not seen since the 1970s and currencies are exposed as nothing more than credit in decline, Alasdair delivers a stark warning — the window to exchange depreciating credit for physical gold and silver is narrowing fast.



Check out Alasdair:





Timestamps:

00:00 Start

03:20 Why China accelerated its gold strategy after Trump's Iran policy

08:01 How China has been accumulating gold and silver since 1983

13:44 Why G7 bond yields are heading far higher than markets expect

18:52 China's silver imports reverse decades of exports and what it signals

24:35 Why closing speculative accounts ahead of July 24th is a bullish signal

30:14 How the derivatives market papers over a collapsing physical supply

36:22 Japan: the world's largest debt zombie and what happens next

42:01 Why Russia and China are positioned to crash the dollar deliberately

50:18 Get out of credit - the only solution for individuals right now

57:04 Why physical gold must be stored outside government reach