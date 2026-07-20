Interview with Kinesis
Andrew Maguire and I delve into the factors behind precious metals markets, including the expanded gold market in Hong Kong.
In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Alasdair Macleod to discuss why China's gold gateway marks a decisive shift in global monetary architecture, with Beijing positioning the yuan as a gold-backed alternative to the dollar.
As G7 bond yields break to levels not seen since the 1970s and currencies are exposed as nothing more than credit in decline, Alasdair delivers a stark warning — the window to exchange depreciating credit for physical gold and silver is narrowing fast.
Check out Alasdair:
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
03:20 Why China accelerated its gold strategy after Trump's Iran policy
08:01 How China has been accumulating gold and silver since 1983
13:44 Why G7 bond yields are heading far higher than markets expect
18:52 China's silver imports reverse decades of exports and what it signals
24:35 Why closing speculative accounts ahead of July 24th is a bullish signal
30:14 How the derivatives market papers over a collapsing physical supply
36:22 Japan: the world's largest debt zombie and what happens next
42:01 Why Russia and China are positioned to crash the dollar deliberately
50:18 Get out of credit - the only solution for individuals right now
57:04 Why physical gold must be stored outside government reach