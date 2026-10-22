“Alasdair Macleod joins the SilverTrade Insider for a MUST WATCH interview breaking down the global oil crisis, the bond market crisis, and the ramifications for gold and silver.



”Macleod warns we're about to see an ACCELLERATION in the collapse of fiat currencies - just as retail investors have LOST ALL HOPE in gold and silver!



”Have precious metals investors forgotten the fundamental reasons for owning physical gold and silver in the hype of short term trading profits!?



”Macleod warns the CRACK UP BOOM has begun, now is NOT the time to forget that FIAT CURRENCIES ALWAYS COME TO AN END!”