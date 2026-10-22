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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
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Well, that was a good hour. Very interesting comments made about Blackrock etc. I thought much the same when we had the last Chancellor who immediately surrounded themselves with "advisors" (it's a bit telling when you need to employ a bunch of advisors to do the job you're actually employed to do) from Goldman etc. It's like a revolving door over there and I guess it's pretty much the same over there too between all the big corporations. As some bloke once said, "it's a big club, and you ain't in it" 🤷‍♂️

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