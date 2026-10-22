“Alasdair Macleod joins the SilverTrade Insider for a MUST WATCH interview breaking down the global oil crisis, the bond market crisis, and the ramifications for gold and silver.
”Macleod warns we're about to see an ACCELLERATION in the collapse of fiat currencies - just as retail investors have LOST ALL HOPE in gold and silver!
”Have precious metals investors forgotten the fundamental reasons for owning physical gold and silver in the hype of short term trading profits!?
”Macleod warns the CRACK UP BOOM has begun, now is NOT the time to forget that FIAT CURRENCIES ALWAYS COME TO AN END!”
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Well, that was a good hour. Very interesting comments made about Blackrock etc. I thought much the same when we had the last Chancellor who immediately surrounded themselves with "advisors" (it's a bit telling when you need to employ a bunch of advisors to do the job you're actually employed to do) from Goldman etc. It's like a revolving door over there and I guess it's pretty much the same over there too between all the big corporations. As some bloke once said, "it's a big club, and you ain't in it" 🤷♂️