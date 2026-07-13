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David's avatar
David
3h

No sound as far as can make out.

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Mark
5h

China Importing RECORD Levels of SILVER, $300+ 'Very Likely' in 2026: Alasdair Macleod

That was Jesse Day's title a couple of months ago LOL.

Never mind, most people here have Alzheimer.

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