“Alasdair Macleod thinks that those sitting on the sidelines hoping for a further drop in the silver price are playing a dangerous game because when silver does move, it moves fast, and as the continued decay of fiat currencies accelerates, the price move up ahead for silver could be legendary.”

00:00 Introduction

01:05 Silver is Going Much Higher

03:26 6th Year of Silver Deficit

10:15 China's Silver and Gold Production

12:14 New Hong Kong Gold System

19:50 End of Paper Gold in China

23:26 Energy Crisis and Gold Price

32:15 GDP - The Real Story

40:17 Rise of the Surveillance State