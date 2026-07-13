Interview with Jessse Day of Commodity Culture
This interview was recorded last Friday...
“Alasdair Macleod thinks that those sitting on the sidelines hoping for a further drop in the silver price are playing a dangerous game because when silver does move, it moves fast, and as the continued decay of fiat currencies accelerates, the price move up ahead for silver could be legendary.”
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Silver is Going Much Higher
03:26 6th Year of Silver Deficit
10:15 China's Silver and Gold Production
12:14 New Hong Kong Gold System
19:50 End of Paper Gold in China
23:26 Energy Crisis and Gold Price
32:15 GDP - The Real Story
40:17 Rise of the Surveillance State
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No sound as far as can make out.
China Importing RECORD Levels of SILVER, $300+ 'Very Likely' in 2026: Alasdair Macleod
That was Jesse Day's title a couple of months ago LOL.
Never mind, most people here have Alzheimer.