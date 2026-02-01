“Alasdair Macleod has a theory that one of the reasons China has been accumulating such massive amounts of silver, along with being one of the biggest producers of the metal in the world, is to prepare for a move to back the yuan and go on a silver standard in the country. Alasdair makes his case for what could be an earth-shattering move that would hasten the death of the dollar and change our monetary landscape forever.”

00:00 Introduction

01:01 How Far Can Silver Go?

07:56 Is Manipulation of Gold & Silver Over?

12:09 Wait for a Pullback or Buy Now?

14:14 China Preparing for Death of the Dollar

25:06 Is China Going on a Silver Standard?

31:20 What About the Eurodollar Market?

34:33 The Donroe Doctrine and Monetary Collapse

