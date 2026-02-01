Interview with Jesse Day of Commodity Culture
This was recorded on Friday morning EST, in the middle of Friday's precious metals smash.
“Alasdair Macleod has a theory that one of the reasons China has been accumulating such massive amounts of silver, along with being one of the biggest producers of the metal in the world, is to prepare for a move to back the yuan and go on a silver standard in the country. Alasdair makes his case for what could be an earth-shattering move that would hasten the death of the dollar and change our monetary landscape forever.”
00:00 Introduction
01:01 How Far Can Silver Go?
07:56 Is Manipulation of Gold & Silver Over?
12:09 Wait for a Pullback or Buy Now?
14:14 China Preparing for Death of the Dollar
25:06 Is China Going on a Silver Standard?
31:20 What About the Eurodollar Market?
34:33 The Donroe Doctrine and Monetary Collapse
I hear you Alasdair. The problem is that so many think I'm doolally when I try to tell them about shortages. They've been brought up in a society where everything arrives within 24hrs so how is it possible for no food to get through. I'm almost blue in the face but still they're not buying it. However, "when the balloon goes up" they'll soon understand who the doolally b'stard was🤪. Cheers