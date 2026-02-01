MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
4h

I hear you Alasdair. The problem is that so many think I'm doolally when I try to tell them about shortages. They've been brought up in a society where everything arrives within 24hrs so how is it possible for no food to get through. I'm almost blue in the face but still they're not buying it. However, "when the balloon goes up" they'll soon understand who the doolally b'stard was🤪. Cheers

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alasdair Macleod · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture