Interview with Jasmine of Money Magpie
This was recorded on Monday, when gold and silver were still being hammered that morning. I argue that gold and silver should now recover...
“Are we nearing the end of the fiat currency era?
”In this clip, Alasdair Macleod explains why today’s financial system may be approaching a breaking point — drawing parallels with the collapse of the Weimar Reichsmark and the explosive rise in gold that followed
”The core argument is stark:
”Fiat currencies rely on confidence and credit
”Governments are buried under unpayable debt
”When bubbles burst, central banks default to infinite QE
”And when that happens, currencies fall — while gold rises
”This isn’t about day-to-day volatility.
It’s about whether the entire monetary system is being reset.”
