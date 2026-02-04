“Are we nearing the end of the fiat currency era?



”In this clip, Alasdair Macleod explains why today’s financial system may be approaching a breaking point — drawing parallels with the collapse of the Weimar Reichsmark and the explosive rise in gold that followed



”The core argument is stark:



”Fiat currencies rely on confidence and credit



”Governments are buried under unpayable debt



”When bubbles burst, central banks default to infinite QE



”And when that happens, currencies fall — while gold rises



”This isn’t about day-to-day volatility.

It’s about whether the entire monetary system is being reset.”

