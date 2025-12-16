Interview with Jan Skoyles
On 3 December, Jan Skoyles of Goldcore discussed the current position and outlook for gold and silver in 2026.
“In this in-depth conversation, Alasdair Macleod, former stockbroker, banker and precious metals specialist, joins us to explain how we arrived at this moment: from the collapse of Bretton Woods, decades of debt expansion, and government intervention, to the growing loss of confidence in fiat money itself.
”We explore:
Why gold’s rise reflects currency debasement, not speculation
How debt, QE, and bond markets are setting the stage for a crisis
Why central banks are quietly accumulating gold
The risks facing equities, bonds, and the global financial system
Whether silver is entering a structural supply squeeze
Why the public always realises last and what history tells us
”This conversation looks beyond price charts and headlines, drawing on economic history, monetary theory, and real-world signals to explain what may come next.”
