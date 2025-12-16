“In this in-depth conversation, Alasdair Macleod, former stockbroker, banker and precious metals specialist, joins us to explain how we arrived at this moment: from the collapse of Bretton Woods, decades of debt expansion, and government intervention, to the growing loss of confidence in fiat money itself.



”We explore:



Why gold’s rise reflects currency debasement, not speculation



How debt, QE, and bond markets are setting the stage for a crisis



Why central banks are quietly accumulating gold



The risks facing equities, bonds, and the global financial system



Whether silver is entering a structural supply squeeze



Why the public always realises last and what history tells us



”This conversation looks beyond price charts and headlines, drawing on economic history, monetary theory, and real-world signals to explain what may come next.”