“In this episode of the Macroscopic Podcast, Alexej Jordanov speaks with Alasdair Macleod about China’s new gold clearing system in Hong Kong, the shift of physical gold and silver from West to East, and why Beijing may be preparing for a future without the U.S. dollar.



”Macleod explains why China is accumulating gold, silver, copper and other strategic commodities, how the Shanghai Gold Exchange and new vaulting infrastructure could support a yuan-gold settlement system, and why he believes Western paper gold markets like COMEX and London are vulnerable as physical demand moves east.



”The conversation also covers the possibility of Russia putting the ruble on a gold standard, the future of the dollar, the silver squeeze, China’s role in global commodity markets, and what investors should consider when storing physical gold and silver outside the banking system.”