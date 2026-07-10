MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
4h

I carefully absorb every Alasdair post and interview. This one has EVERYTHING. Alasdair gives much detail of how China and Russia can put their respective currencies on a gold standard very easily and the consequences thereof. It’s all here in a comprehensive interview.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alasdair Macleod · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture