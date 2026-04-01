“Alasdair Macleod returns to Macroscopic with a stark warning: the conflict with Iran is not just another geopolitical flashpoint, but a potential catalyst for the endgame of the global fiat currency system. In this conversation, he explains why the real story is not only war or oil, but the chain reaction from energy disruption to higher bond yields, collapsing credit, and a broader monetary crisis.



”We discuss why Alasdair believes bond markets are now the most important signal to watch, why Japan may be the hidden trigger for a global debt unwind, and why a move above 5% on the US 10-year Treasury could break equity markets. He also lays out why he sees the recent correction in gold as a paper shakeout rather than a fundamental reversal, and why physical demand from the East continues to reshape the gold market.



”The conversation also covers the Strait of Hormuz, inflation risks, the future of the petrodollar, yuan-based trade, private credit fragility, and why Alasdair argues that investors need to think differently about money, credit, and real wealth. His conclusion is blunt: get out of credit and understand the role of gold before the next phase of this macro shift arrives.”