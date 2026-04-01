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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
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It would be worthwhile for Alasdair to address issues cited in this article and see how he rebuts these arguments involving a return to a gold standard https://bit.ly/4c1Nc6a

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SB's avatar
SB
4d

We need your input. Take care of yourself, Alasdair. I ‘m told tea with honey and, of course, chicken soup can help with a cold. Col. Douglas Macgregor listens to you, according to his recent interview on kitco.com. Smart man.

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