“Is the global financial system approaching its breaking point? In this episode of Macroscopic, Alasdair Macleod warns of an unprecedented sovereign debt crisis that could threaten the very foundations of fiat currencies.
”We discuss France’s escalating debt crisis, Japan’s capital repatriation, rising bond yields, and the possibility of a major stock market crash. Macleod also explains how the unfolding energy shock could accelerate inflation, why governments may have no choice but to print more money, and what this could mean for gold and silver. Could the recent gold correction be setting the stage for an explosive rally?”
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What's going on with Coreweave/Nvidia et al Alasdair. Is the SHTF today?
Excellent interview as ever . Everything taken into consideration , still can't understand how ' They '
have managed to keep these hundreds of plates still spinning and still seemingly aloft - and why they aren't already stood in a sea of smashed crockery - whilst still frantically jerking these myriad metal poles with nothing but fresh air sat a-top them ....??