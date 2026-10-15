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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
2h

What's going on with Coreweave/Nvidia et al Alasdair. Is the SHTF today?

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Simon Gedye's avatar
Simon Gedye
2h

Excellent interview as ever . Everything taken into consideration , still can't understand how ' They '

have managed to keep these hundreds of plates still spinning and still seemingly aloft - and why they aren't already stood in a sea of smashed crockery - whilst still frantically jerking these myriad metal poles with nothing but fresh air sat a-top them ....??

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