“Is the global financial system approaching its breaking point? In this episode of Macroscopic, Alasdair Macleod warns of an unprecedented sovereign debt crisis that could threaten the very foundations of fiat currencies.



”We discuss France’s escalating debt crisis, Japan’s capital repatriation, rising bond yields, and the possibility of a major stock market crash. Macleod also explains how the unfolding energy shock could accelerate inflation, why governments may have no choice but to print more money, and what this could mean for gold and silver. Could the recent gold correction be setting the stage for an explosive rally?”