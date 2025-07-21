MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
4d

Thank you Alasdair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
3dEdited

I firmly believe that the kind of foolish unrealistic behaviour you see from the socialists is not a concern for the common man but is fuelled by hatred and resentment for anyone they see as better of. Socialism is the ideology of resentment and envy. As Jordan Peterson once said it’s in direct contradiction of the 10th commandment ( though shall not covet) it’s no secret that Marx desperately wanted to be rich and wealthy but he was never able to and thus resented anyone he felt inferior too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture