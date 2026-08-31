MacleodFinance Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Discussion about this post
No posts
MacleodFinance Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Well, that's another first for me on Alasdairs Substack. First it was listening to Dominic Frisbey and now it's listening to Godfrey. I've seen him around on the "circuit" but never tuned in. He does speak very fast but I got most of it. I'll probably go back and hive it a second outing but on the whole it was most enjoyable. Especially the Tether stuff. Every days a school day👍