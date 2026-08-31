MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
3h

Well, that's another first for me on Alasdairs Substack. First it was listening to Dominic Frisbey and now it's listening to Godfrey. I've seen him around on the "circuit" but never tuned in. He does speak very fast but I got most of it. I'll probably go back and hive it a second outing but on the whole it was most enjoyable. Especially the Tether stuff. Every days a school day👍

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alasdair Macleod · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture