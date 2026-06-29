MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Christian Mahne's avatar
Christian Mahne
9h

The Ten Million Mark note that I have from my grandmother is my family's physical reminder of just this point - sending you a photo Alasdair if you want to use it in an article

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
9h

Congratulations Alasdair on breaking new ground, so to speak. Your wise, level headed words are still being sought in new quarters as the markets drift further away from reality.

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