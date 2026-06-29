MacleodFinance in conjunction with VON GREYERZ is now available in Germany with German translations. This is the great nation which was exposed to TWO currency collapses in the 20th century, yet the grandchildren of those starved and impoverished by those experiences do not understand that they face these perils again.

I hope you enjoy this intervies with Jan Kneist of M&M Consult UG

“The Japanese yen has just broken through the 160-to-dollar mark, reaching its lowest level since the 1980s. Japan can be seen as a harbinger of what awaits many Western countries—namely, debt on such a scale that normal interest rate hikes are no longer possible and currencies inevitably become worthless.

The current correction in precious metals—as well as in energy—should be viewed as an opportunity. Speculation is still overshadowing the dangers of a renewed outbreak of war with Iran, but this threat is very real. Extreme government debt has often led to war, and extreme private debt incurred for speculative purposes can trigger waves of liquidations. China is taking advantage of the current correction in silver and buying significant amounts of the white metal, while retail investors in the West—especially in the U.S.—are increasingly being forced to sell. A realignment of the financial system is inevitable, and this should allow gold and silver—money without counterparty risk—to shine once again.”



0:00 Intro

3:15 Real money has no counterparty risk

4:30 The yen breaks through multi-year lows

6:10 The Bank of Japan is essentially insolvent

7:40 Japan is showing the way for other highly indebted nations

8:50 Normal interest rate hikes are no longer possible

10:40 The purchasing power of the yen and other G7 currencies will collapse

12:00 A closure of the Strait of Hormuz would have serious consequences

13:30 QE is also expected in the U.S.

15:00 Debt was manageable in the 1970s; it is no longer

4:30 p.m. Fiat currencies will disappear, including the euro

6:00 p.m. Goldman Sachs lowers its gold price target—meaningless

7:00 p.m. The current correction in gold and silver is shaking out speculators

8:10 p.m. China is exchanging foreign currencies for gold

9:10 p.m. Silver rose in January due to a squeeze

10:00 p.m. China is importing large quantities of silver

12:10 a.m. Market manipulation creates opportunities in energy stocks and precious metals

26:00 The Iran conflict is very likely to flare up again

27:50 Stocks are heavily overvalued; stock loans have risen dramatically since 2008

30:50 $40–600 billion in U.S. war costs so far

34:10 Japan imports 90% of its energy

