Interview with emphasis on investment management
There's Not Enough Gold For The Coming Demand | Andy Schectman & Alasdair Macleod
Asset Management Through Inflation & Systemic Risk Expert Panel
Joining host and founder of Liberty and Finance Dunagun Kaiser (419-819-9209,) are Alasdair Macleod (monetary economist focused on gold, sound money, and banking systems), and Andy Schectman (precious metals CEO and macro risk commentator) each bring deep but distinct perspectives on financial stability, inflation, and portfolio protection. Note: Rick Rule (natural resource investor and credit markets specialist) was unable to attend this session.
Major Topics Discussed:
I. Monetary Inflation and Asset Valuation
II. Record Debts and Fiscal Sustainability
III. Systemic Financial Risk and Contagion
IV. Portfolio Strategy and Risk Mitigation V. Forward-Looking Scenarios and Policy Outlook
VI. Philosophical and Policy Reflections
We are going from 20% Goldman. 25 % bond guru and black rock.
Go back further. Talmud. 500 a.d. 1/3 land 1/3 gold 1/3 business.
How many times does history have to teach us?
Actually Alistdair I just had a very Peter Schiff kind of thought as I was listening to your talk.
The Dollar bulls are always shouting about how strong the dollar is. Well that is true when mearsued against other Fiat Currencies which are rapidly heading towards toilet paper status, but as we know it's down 50% against gold. But the the thing that struck me is that it's actually down 10% against actual toilet paper. How about that.