“Alasdair Macleod argues that the surge in gold and silver prices is less a story of metals rising and more a diagnosis of a rapidly falling US dollar, as informed capital such as central banks and sovereign funds quietly exit paper claims for real money. He traces this shift from fundamentals to infrastructure by showing how China has spent decades accumulating gold and silver while building parallel trade and payment systems centered on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and yuan settlement outside the dollar based framework.

“These physical vaults and trade corridors function like new monetary plumbing, allowing value to circulate without passing through the dollar, much as an alternative power grid comes online before the old one fails. As commodity prices measured in gold reveal deep underpricing, Macleod warns that inflationary pressure will surge, forcing higher bond yields that threaten equities, debt markets, and financial stability in the West.

“The forward looking risk, he concludes, is a systemic squeeze where fiat currencies lose purchasing power, supply chains fragment, and gold and silver reassert themselves not as speculative assets but as anchors of value in a reordering global economy.”