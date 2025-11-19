“In this urgent interview, Alasdair MacLeod returns to break down why today’s credit-driven market bubble is showing the same stress fractures seen just before the 2008 global financial crisis. He explains how extreme margin leverage, weakening collateral, and a shift from QT to renewed QE are signaling deep instability beneath the surface. MacLeod also highlights record central-bank gold accumulation, China’s gold-yuan convertibility push, and the emerging BRICS settlement architecture as signs of a major shift away from the dollar-based system. He warns that when the credit bubble finally bursts, the fallout will hit financial assets hard while physical precious metals stand apart as real money in a world losing trust in fiat currencies. As volatility intensifies, MacLeod urges viewers to understand the risks to their wealth before the system resets.”