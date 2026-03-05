“Alasdair Macleod warns that escalating conflict with Iran could trigger a global financial crisis. He explains why energy prices may surge, bond yields could rise sharply, and why he believes U.S. equities are in a dangerous bubble. Macleod outlines how China may respond not militarily, but financially, potentially accelerating the end of dollar dominance. He also discusses why precious metals were hit initially and why he expects a dramatic reversal. This conversation explores the possibility that the current fiat dollar system is nearing its final phase.”

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:24 World conflicts

13:11 Prices to skyrocket

20:00 China's reaction

25:00 Macleod's substack