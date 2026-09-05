“The global bond market is flashing increasingly serious warning signs as rising yields, enormous government debt, and shrinking demand collide with an escalating energy shock. Alasdair Macleod (

) warns that the unraveling Japan carry trade could put additional pressure on U.S. Treasury financing while exposing vulnerabilities throughout the G7 bond markets. He also argues that shortages of oil, diesel, fertilizer, sulfuric acid, and other critical commodities could ripple through global logistics, inflation, and economic activity in the months ahead. As confidence in sovereign debt and fiat currencies comes under pressure, Macleod believes investors may increasingly turn toward gold as money without counterparty risk. In this explosive interview, we examine the potential debt traps, currency risks, bond-market fractures, and commodity shortages that could mark the final stage of the current global credit cycle.”

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:10 Oil shortages & bond crisis

16:40 US bond market

23:45 Currency collapse