“Is China laying the groundwork for a return to sound money while the West doubles down on debt and currency creation? Alasdair Macleod

explains why Beijing's accelerating purchases of gold, silver, and strategic commodities could signal preparation for a gold backed yuan, even as confidence in the U.S. dollar begins to erode. He also warns that rising sovereign debt, Japan's growing bond crisis, and expanding government intervention across the West are creating conditions for a much broader monetary reckoning. Macleod argues that physical precious metals, not paper assets, may offer the best protection as global financial markets undergo a historic transition. Watch the interview to hear why he believes the cracks in the current monetary system are becoming impossible to ignore.”

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Yen currency crisis

11:05 China’s movement toward gold and silver

24:37 Socialism as "communism lite"

39:30 Macleod Finance