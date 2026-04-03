MacleodFinance Substack

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
2d

Thank you. I listened to this on Thursday. Very informative as always Alasdair. I have a bad feeling something is going to happen once the markets are closed today. This is possibly going to be an Easter weekend to remember. I hope I'm wrong 🤞

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Mark's avatar
Mark
2d

Kaiser - as in Kaiser Wilhelm.

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