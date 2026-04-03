“Are we witnessing the final act of the fiat currency system? Join Dunagun Kaiser and Alasdair MacLeod as they break down:



The coming surge in U.S. and G7 bond yields

How the dollar and other major currencies are losing purchasing power

Why gold and silver demand is exploding globally, especially in Asia

The risks for Western investors, pensions, and 401Ks”



Follow Alasdair McLeod for more in-depth analysis: