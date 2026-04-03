Interview with Dunagan Keiser
This was recorded on Tuesday March 31st.
“Are we witnessing the final act of the fiat currency system? Join Dunagun Kaiser and Alasdair MacLeod as they break down:
The coming surge in U.S. and G7 bond yields
How the dollar and other major currencies are losing purchasing power
Why gold and silver demand is exploding globally, especially in Asia
The risks for Western investors, pensions, and 401Ks”
Follow Alasdair McLeod for more in-depth analysis:
Thank you. I listened to this on Thursday. Very informative as always Alasdair. I have a bad feeling something is going to happen once the markets are closed today. This is possibly going to be an Easter weekend to remember. I hope I'm wrong 🤞
Kaiser - as in Kaiser Wilhelm.