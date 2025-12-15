Interview with Dunagan Keiser
This was conducted last Thursday
“Alasdair explains that the latest FOMC meeting confirms the Federal Reserve is choosing inflation by expanding short term Treasury purchases which will weaken the dollar further. He warns that rising gold and silver prices are signaling accelerating loss of purchasing power and that major foreign holders like Japanese institutions are reducing their appetite for United States debt.
“Macleod describes severe structural shortages in silver driven by India’s surging industrial demand and China’s retreat from supplying global stockpiles which is forcing a major repricing. He concludes that the combination of runaway deficits, declining currency value, and tightening physical supply across metals points to a highly inflationary period ahead and a looming risk for equities and credit based assets.”
Curious.......if there is no silver inventory at either the LBMA or Comex, why is there still trading going on and, if there is extremely limited supply, why haven't prices skyrocketed? Silver is a critical metal - key to so many technologies. Alasdair says no supply but the price doesn't move.....makes no sense.
Kaiser