“Alasdair explains that the latest FOMC meeting confirms the Federal Reserve is choosing inflation by expanding short term Treasury purchases which will weaken the dollar further. He warns that rising gold and silver prices are signaling accelerating loss of purchasing power and that major foreign holders like Japanese institutions are reducing their appetite for United States debt.

“Macleod describes severe structural shortages in silver driven by India’s surging industrial demand and China’s retreat from supplying global stockpiles which is forcing a major repricing. He concludes that the combination of runaway deficits, declining currency value, and tightening physical supply across metals points to a highly inflationary period ahead and a looming risk for equities and credit based assets.”