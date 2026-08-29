“Alasdair Macleod of Macleod Finance argues that America’s growing debt burden is becoming increasingly difficult to finance as major foreign holders of U.S. Treasuries face problems of their own. He explains why rising bond yields could become a serious threat to the dollar, why attempts to suppress those yields may ultimately weaken the currency further, and why he believes gold and silver will play a much larger role as confidence in government debt deteriorates.”



0:00 Who finances America’s $40 trillion debt?

1:25 Iran, sanctions, and pressure on the dollar

3:02 Why rising bond yields threaten U.S. finances

5:10 The growing Treasury refinancing problem

7:17 Gold begins moving again

8:05 BRICS and the changing global order

13:36 What a dollar decline means for ordinary people

15:25 Why higher bond yields could hit stocks and housing

20:00 Macleod’s 18-month crisis timeline

22:03 The Fed’s impossible choice

24:07 Why price controls could make things worse

27:05 Are central banks already technically insolvent?

31:27 Japan’s debt problem and Treasury demand

34:30 The carry trade holding up U.S. debt

37:08 Why gold and silver have no counterparty risk

38:46 How high could gold go?

41:15 Where Macleod believes gold should be stored

43:38 Why portfolios remain underexposed to gold



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