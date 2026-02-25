Alasdair MacLeod returns to the show to break down the accelerating breakdown of the post-Bretton Woods monetary order. He argues that the U.S. is already in a recession while China moves into self protection mode to shield from the coming crash. He also outlines his monetary framework. Gold is money, fiat is credit. Credit will collapse.



Connect with Alasdair:





https://x.com/macleodfinance



Brought to you by US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU)

https://www.usgoldcorp.com/

Learn to invest alongside the top minds in commodities. Join The Commodity University today. CLICK: https://linkly.link/26yH9



Sign up for Jay’s newsletter at https://2ly.link/211gx



00:00 – Introduction & Lagarde’s Exit from the ECB

01:29 – The Politics Behind Central Bank Leadership

03:00 – Is the Post-1945 World Order Dead?

04:54 – Europe, NATO & Strategic Confusion

11:20 – U.S.–China Relations: Rhetoric vs Reality

12:21 – China’s Global Strategy vs America’s Approach

15:21 – The U.S. Economy: Recession Beneath the Surface

16:46 – China’s Moves: Gold, Yuan & Treasury Sales

20:26 – Commodity Prices & Dollar Weakness

22:23 – The Dollar Endgame & Gold as Money

26:02 – BRICS, Gold Accumulation & De-Dollarization

30:30 – Hyperinflation Parallels & Political Reality

33:26 – Rising Bond Yields & Equity Market Risk

36:20 – Default or Currency Collapse?

39:27 – Why the Fed Will Print

40:39 – Silver Policy Shift & China’s Accumulation

44:47 – Why Waiting for a Gold Pullback Is a Mistake

46:30 – Commodities Repricing in Gold Terms

48:29 – A New Bretton Woods? East vs West

50:15 – Protecting Wealth in a Credit Collapse

