Interview with Darrell Thomas
This interview was conducted by Darrell last Wednesday
Alasdair MacLeod returns to the show to break down the accelerating breakdown of the post-Bretton Woods monetary order. He argues that the U.S. is already in a recession while China moves into self protection mode to shield from the coming crash. He also outlines his monetary framework. Gold is money, fiat is credit. Credit will collapse.
Connect with Alasdair:
https://x.com/macleodfinance
Brought to you by US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU)
https://www.usgoldcorp.com/
Learn to invest alongside the top minds in commodities. Join The Commodity University today. CLICK: https://linkly.link/26yH9
Sign up for Jay’s newsletter at https://2ly.link/211gx
00:00 – Introduction & Lagarde’s Exit from the ECB
01:29 – The Politics Behind Central Bank Leadership
03:00 – Is the Post-1945 World Order Dead?
04:54 – Europe, NATO & Strategic Confusion
11:20 – U.S.–China Relations: Rhetoric vs Reality
12:21 – China’s Global Strategy vs America’s Approach
15:21 – The U.S. Economy: Recession Beneath the Surface
16:46 – China’s Moves: Gold, Yuan & Treasury Sales
20:26 – Commodity Prices & Dollar Weakness
22:23 – The Dollar Endgame & Gold as Money
26:02 – BRICS, Gold Accumulation & De-Dollarization
30:30 – Hyperinflation Parallels & Political Reality
33:26 – Rising Bond Yields & Equity Market Risk
36:20 – Default or Currency Collapse?
39:27 – Why the Fed Will Print
40:39 – Silver Policy Shift & China’s Accumulation
44:47 – Why Waiting for a Gold Pullback Is a Mistake
46:30 – Commodities Repricing in Gold Terms
48:29 – A New Bretton Woods? East vs West
50:15 – Protecting Wealth in a Credit Collapse