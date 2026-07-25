Interview with Danny of CapitalCosm
I join Simon Hunt, copper and geopolitical analyst in Dubai to talk about the current situation in the Middle East, the economic consequences, and to reminisce about the past!
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Two gentlemen who perceive the future clearly. It isn’t uplifting but I fear it is accurate.
Private Fraser from dad's army would have been a good addition to the guests.