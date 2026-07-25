MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
1h

Two gentlemen who perceive the future clearly. It isn’t uplifting but I fear it is accurate.

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bill's avatar
bill
4h

Private Fraser from dad's army would have been a good addition to the guests.

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