MacleodFinance Substack

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HK's avatar
HK
20h

If Chinese Yuan will be backed by gold and will be a Petro Yuan, why Chinese people are rushing into gold and or silver, instead of holding on their own currency?

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
1d

The Western nations are ruled by fools worshipping the false gods of macroeconomics and military interventions. Neither works.

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