Interview with Danny at CapitalCosm
This was last Thursday — relevant for the week ahead!
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If Chinese Yuan will be backed by gold and will be a Petro Yuan, why Chinese people are rushing into gold and or silver, instead of holding on their own currency?
The Western nations are ruled by fools worshipping the false gods of macroeconomics and military interventions. Neither works.