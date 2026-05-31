Interview with Craig Hemke
This was recorded last Wednesday
“In this Monthly Wrap Up episode, Craig Hemke for Sprott Money welcomes Alasdair McLeod for a powerful end-of-May market update covering gold, silver, bonds, and the growing risks facing fiat currencies. They discuss silver and gold prices, buy-gold strategies, buy-silver opportunities, central bank buying, silver shortages, bond yields, and why precious metals may be entering a major repricing phase. If you’re following gold price trends, silver price action, physical silver demand, and where to buy gold and buy silver in today’s market, this is an important conversation you won’t want to miss.”
Timeline:
00:00 Introduction and Overview of May's Events
02:39 Economic Landscape and Bond Yields
05:31 Inflation, Commodities, and Purchasing Power
08:46 The Role of Gold and Silver in Current Markets
11:40 Market Dynamics: Selling in May and Going Away
14:40 Treasuries, Yield Curve Control, and Market Predictions
17:21 The Impact of Oil Pricing on Precious Metals
20:30 The Disparity in Gold and Silver Pricing
23:33 Open Interest and Market Sentiment
26:35 Conclusion and Future Outlook
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