“In this Monthly Wrap Up episode, Craig Hemke for Sprott Money welcomes Alasdair McLeod for a powerful end-of-May market update covering gold, silver, bonds, and the growing risks facing fiat currencies. They discuss silver and gold prices, buy-gold strategies, buy-silver opportunities, central bank buying, silver shortages, bond yields, and why precious metals may be entering a major repricing phase. If you’re following gold price trends, silver price action, physical silver demand, and where to buy gold and buy silver in today’s market, this is an important conversation you won’t want to miss.”

Timeline:

00:00 Introduction and Overview of May's Events

02:39 Economic Landscape and Bond Yields

05:31 Inflation, Commodities, and Purchasing Power

08:46 The Role of Gold and Silver in Current Markets

11:40 Market Dynamics: Selling in May and Going Away

14:40 Treasuries, Yield Curve Control, and Market Predictions

17:21 The Impact of Oil Pricing on Precious Metals

20:30 The Disparity in Gold and Silver Pricing

23:33 Open Interest and Market Sentiment

26:35 Conclusion and Future Outlook