“Alasdair Macleod thinks the endgame of the fiat currency system is accelerating rapidly, being pushed to the brink by wars, supply shortages, and a blindly corrupt political class hellbent on keeping the paper game alive to the bitter end. Alasdair lays out his timeline to collapse and explains how we can all protect ourselves from the coming storm.”
00:00 Coming Up
00:48 Fiat Currency Endgame Approaching
09:50 How Will Silver Hold Up?
13:39 The East is Positioned to Survive
20:17 Do Central Banks See What's Coming?
24:13 Stack Gold or Silver?
28:42 Digital Currency Won't Work
33:36 Will Gold's War Premium Kick In?
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