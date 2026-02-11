“Alasdair Macleod (https://substack.com/@macleodfinance) with a chilling outlook for 2026: the US dollar's purchasing power is collapsing faster than markets admit — not a gold bull market, but a dollar bear market accelerating toward hyperinflation territory reminiscent of Weimar Germany.



In this must-watch interview, Macleod breaks down:



Why Fed rate cut hopes are dangerous hopium amid soaring inflation signals

Massive margin debt & equity overvaluation worse than 1929 — setting up a brutal stock market crash



Inevitable massive QE rescue → further dollar devaluation & foreign capital flight ($22T+ at risk)



China's aggressive moves: hoarding 20,000+ tons of gold, massive silver accumulation, telling institutions to dump US Treasuries, banning crypto → prepping for Yuan reset (possibly silver-backed domestically?)



Silver squeeze exploding: derivatives mountain vs. physical shortage → potential $100–$500+ prices



Commodities (food, base metals, oil) set to skyrocket in dollar terms as fiat distortions correct



Geopolitical flashpoints (Ukraine escalation, Iran/Israel/US risks, Strait of Hormuz → $300 oil?)



Why mining stocks (especially silver) offer value — but beware counterparty & certificate risks in a meltdown



”Macleod's core message: equities & bonds are doomed in fiat terms, but gold & silver represent final settlement money and long-term price stability.”



