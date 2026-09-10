CHAPTERS:
Here are the chapters for this video:
0:00 Introduction: Rising bond yields and global debt crisis outlook.
0:56 The situation in Iran and potential for conflict.
3:58 Impact of oil price and energy shortages on the global economy.
11:30 Risks in the tech sector and data center expansion.
13:43 Geopolitical shifts: SEO summit and shifting alliances.
16:13 Monetary and fiscal policy, gold market, and the Japanese carry trade.
20:00 Central banks, gold property rights, and the New York Fed.
28:44 The carry trade and US Treasury debt holdings.
37:07 Analysis of the Japanese Yen and carry trade collapse.
41:43 The Japanese stock market and credit bubble risks.
47:58 Commodities, copper prices, and future inflation expectations.
53:30 Decline of the US dollar in global foreign exchange reserves.
58:08 European political instability and potential conscription discussions.
1:06:24 Central bank gold purchases, specifically China.
1:11:15 Conclusion and final thoughts from the speakers.
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Timing seems to be good Alasdair. Something has gone wrong with Bessents plan has it not and the 10 year yield is above 4.9. All eyes on Japan as they say👀👀
Thank God for these two gentlemen who are willing to share their deep understanding of the world as it really is and not as fed to us by other means.