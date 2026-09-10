CHAPTERS:

Here are the chapters for this video:



0:00 Introduction: Rising bond yields and global debt crisis outlook.

0:56 The situation in Iran and potential for conflict.

3:58 Impact of oil price and energy shortages on the global economy.

11:30 Risks in the tech sector and data center expansion.

13:43 Geopolitical shifts: SEO summit and shifting alliances.

16:13 Monetary and fiscal policy, gold market, and the Japanese carry trade.

20:00 Central banks, gold property rights, and the New York Fed.

28:44 The carry trade and US Treasury debt holdings.

37:07 Analysis of the Japanese Yen and carry trade collapse.

41:43 The Japanese stock market and credit bubble risks.

47:58 Commodities, copper prices, and future inflation expectations.

53:30 Decline of the US dollar in global foreign exchange reserves.

58:08 European political instability and potential conscription discussions.

1:06:24 Central bank gold purchases, specifically China.

1:11:15 Conclusion and final thoughts from the speakers.