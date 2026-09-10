MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
1h

Timing seems to be good Alasdair. Something has gone wrong with Bessents plan has it not and the 10 year yield is above 4.9. All eyes on Japan as they say👀👀

Reply
Share
Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
3h

Thank God for these two gentlemen who are willing to share their deep understanding of the world as it really is and not as fed to us by other means.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alasdair Macleod · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture