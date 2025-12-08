“Are we living in “uncharted waters”? In this interview, we look back at the last 54 years of monetary history—from 1971 to today—to answer the most pressing question in finance: Is the US debt bubble finally about to burst?



”We break down the alarming historical trend where US debt has doubled roughly every decade, skyrocketing from just $350 Billion in 1969 to over $38 Trillion in 2025. With interest rates threatening to reverse and go north, we discuss the devastating potential impact on your living standards.



”In this video, we also discuss:



”The Silence of the Analysts: Why are mainstream financial analysts afraid to “break ranks”? We expose the reluctance to admit the truth about why fiat currencies are failing and why gold and silver are the ultimate hedge.



”Price Predictions (2025-2026): We react to Nomi Prins’ recent forecast of a 35% increase in gold and a 40% increase in silver by the end of 2026. Are these targets realistic, or are they actually on the low side given the macroeconomic backdrop?



”Is Silver Ending the Paper Game? We dive into the latest analysis regarding silver derivatives. Is the Comex losing control? We cover the main points of the recent article, “Is silver ending the paper game?” and what it means for physical supply.”