“In this exclusive interview, Alasdair Macleod joins us to unpack Matthew Piepenburg’s latest macroeconomic insights and the unprecedented shift currently unfolding in the global physical gold market.



”As retail investors get lost in the noise of daily price actions and short-term corrections, the world's 'big whales'—led by central banks and China—are quietly accumulating physical metal at historic rates. With China consuming roughly 40% of the world’s newly mined gold supply over the last decade and officially eliminating paper trading for gold and silver, the stage is being set for a new monetary system.



”We dive deep into the surging global bond yields, the weaponization of the U.S. dollar, and why gold is mathematically cementing itself as the de facto global reserve asset. If you are trying to navigate this broken financial system, understanding this historical wealth transfer is critical.”



Topics Covered in This Interview:



Are Central Banks & China the 'Big Whales' controlling the market?



China's 14,000-Tonne Masterplan: Positioning for the next monetary system.



Surging Bond Yields: Why central banks now hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries.



The End of Paper Gold: How China's new physical-only trading rules will shock global markets.



Gold's new role as the de facto global reserve asset and trusted collateral.



"The Greatest Buy Signal in a Generation": Protecting your generational wealth.