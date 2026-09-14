“Are fiat currencies facing a complete collapse within the next 18 months? Alasdair Macleod issues a dire warning about the changing of the financial guard, while the US national debt crosses a staggering $40 Trillion in record time.



”In this vital update, we break down the accelerating debt spiral. With Egon von Greyerz forecasting an $80 Trillion US debt by 2036, is there any historical precedent to stop the bleeding? We look back at Andrew Jackson—the only US President to reduce the national debt to zero—and examine what options the US has left today.



”Meanwhile, the Eastern Bloc and China are accumulating physical gold at an unprecedented pace. But where does that leave us? With a stagnant reserve of just 80 tonnes for over a decade and a half, we explore what it would take for Australia to transition to a new gold standard before the fiat system unravels.



"The Greatest Buy Signal in a Generation": Protecting your generational wealth.”