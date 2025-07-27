“In this latest interview Darryl & Brian Panes from As Good As Gold Australia talk with Alasdair Macleod, adviser to AGAGA.

“Alasdair has been bullish on silver for 12 months now. In the last 12 months silver is up 33% and 20% for this year so far. In the last 3 months silver has exploded and has seemingly broken the shackles, and has surged in price from $50AUD to $59AUD. Michael Oliver MSA Research just recently predicted that silver could reach $70US to $80US by the end of this year. Has silver finally broken the shackles? and what are Alasdair's expectations from here?

“Next month (August 2025) marks 54 years since the world left the gold standard and 81 years since the U.S took over the mantle from the UK, having the world reserve currency. It is obvious that the further we move away from 1971 where the gold standard ended, the world is further going down the financial rabbit hole and a debt level that is unsustainable. It is also obvious that the worlds central banks are running out of ideas to effectively manipulate the gold price & are now consequently buying gold and not selling it. The US still has a philosophy of printing money to pay back the debt. If this debt has an interest rate attached as it does, how could any sound person see the logic in the policy. So how long growing debt based policy continue?

“Ray Dalio's hedge fund just opened up a position in gold of $300M USD in GLD & also owns physical metal. Why has one of the worlds largest investors taken this position?

“A recent article titled "Eroding Fed credibility could be golds next catalyst" referred to President Trump wanting the Fed to decrease interest rates, just kicking the can further down the road. Will these uncontrollable debt levels that confront the U.S give gold the next push upwards? Now more then ever its time to buy gold and silver.”