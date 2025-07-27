MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
2h

Epstein briefly mentioned. Word out on the street is that Drumpf likes pizza.

He who holds the tapes, makes the rules.

Nuff said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
@maxmark's avatar
@maxmark
2h

It's always a good interview with our mates in Australia. God bless them. Thanks Alasdair for the sanity check on the world's economic and political thinking. Hope you get over your cough very soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture