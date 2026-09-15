“On this episode of the WTFinance podcast I had the pleasure of welcoming back Alasdair Macleod. Alasdair Macleod has over decades of experience in financial markets, with a focus on monetary history, systemic risk, and the enduring role of gold. He is one of the most respected voices on sound money and wealth preservation.



”During our conversation we spoke about the current situation in the economy, the geopolitical crisis we're working through, Scott Bessents buyback, why yields could go to 20% and more. I hope you enjoy!”



0:00 - Introduction

2:13 - Overview of Markets and Economy

8:05 - Geopolitical crisis

10:11 - Scott Bessent buyback?

14:18 - Where would yields go?

21:05 - Take down the rest of the world?

32:05 - Is there a way out?