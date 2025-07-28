“On this episode of the WTFinance podcast I had the pleasure of welcoming back Alasdair Macleod. Alasdair is an educator for sound money, economics, geopolitics and everything to do with gold and silver.

“During our conversation we spoke about Alasdairs perspective, cutting deficits, collapse of the Fiat currency system, confiscation of gold, protecting your wealth and more. I hope you enjoy.”

Timeline

0:00 - Introduction

1:15 - What is Alasdair watching?

5:42 - Cutting deficits

10:38 - Voters aren’t ready for spending cuts

13:43 - Central bankers global solution?

17:18 - End of Fiat Currency System?

18:50 - Assets to appreciate

23:48 - Confiscation of gold?

27:36 - Similarities between US & China

30:11 - CBDC

33:38 - Stablecoins

38:07 - One message to takeaway?