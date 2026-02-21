“In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Alasdair Macleod to examine the silver squeeze and the shift of price control to the east, showing how heavy short positions in China and strong physical demand are stressing paper markets.



”The two precious metals experts discuss the wider effects of currency debasement, highlighting why gold and silver are increasingly serving as reliable, strategic monetary assets rather than speculative investments in a changing financial landscape.



Check out Alasdair's links below:







Send your questions to Andy here: https://www.speakpipe.com/LFTV



Timestamps:

00:00 Start

00:58 Silver squeeze and Shanghai short activity

06:31 Physical demand overwhelms paper positions

12:46 China shifts gold and silver market power east

20:16 Gold is money, fiat is failing

28:06 Western paper markets show structural fragility

36:11 Divergent gold and silver positioning by institutions

47:54 Gold and silver as currency protection, not speculative assets

52:41 How gold’s price movement tracks fiat currency decline