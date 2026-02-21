Interview with Andrew Maguire of Kinesis
This interview was conducted on Wednesday 11 February
“In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Alasdair Macleod to examine the silver squeeze and the shift of price control to the east, showing how heavy short positions in China and strong physical demand are stressing paper markets.
”The two precious metals experts discuss the wider effects of currency debasement, highlighting why gold and silver are increasingly serving as reliable, strategic monetary assets rather than speculative investments in a changing financial landscape.
Check out Alasdair's links below:
Send your questions to Andy here: https://www.speakpipe.com/LFTV
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
00:58 Silver squeeze and Shanghai short activity
06:31 Physical demand overwhelms paper positions
12:46 China shifts gold and silver market power east
20:16 Gold is money, fiat is failing
28:06 Western paper markets show structural fragility
36:11 Divergent gold and silver positioning by institutions
47:54 Gold and silver as currency protection, not speculative assets
52:41 How gold’s price movement tracks fiat currency decline
Pity it’s anything but ‘live’. An interview 10 days ago is pretty useless in today’s fast moving markets. More a history lesson.
Hi Alasdair, thanks for the great interview. May I ask how / where I can build a portfolio of metals outside of pms… I’m looking to diversify away from pms and understand the risks