Interview with Andrew Maguire
For financial masochists and gold bulls alike, listen to this interview. your Sunday entertainment!
This interview was conducted by Kinesis on 10 July.
“In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Alasdair Macleod to examine the West’s deepening sovereign debt crisis and warn of a looming fiat endgame, as governments remain paralysed by mismanagement and rising tariffs. Exposing the trillion-dollar fragilities underpinning the US Treasury and derivatives markets, Macleod explains why interest rates must rise - and why gold is being quietly revalued by central banks as the final bastion of trust.”
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
01:05 Paper currency crisis looms as tax revenue collapses
07:39 Global debt spiral accelerates as gold reclaims safe haven
14:14 Credit bubble echoes 1929 as gold asserts real value
22:00 Silver surges as gold nears a physical market breakout
29:26 Gold delivery demands overwhelm bullion banks
35:10 Paper gold crisis brews as Asia shifts to physical bullion
43:07 Fiat currency devaluation accelerates globally
49:20 How to protect your wealth long-term
An hour well spent doing bugger all but listening. And somewhere in the middle of it all Andy makes a salient point about the producers dealings with the "establishment" in regards to payment at which point you perked up and came in with your "they're giving them the two fingers" comment then it became clear to you both that you're hitting the same nail on the head but with a different hammer (just coming from a different angle). It's like I've said before, you can talk the same narrative over and over but it doesn't get boring because you're talking to people who come at it from differing viewpoints. And that's what made this hour a fascinating "must listen". Thanks very much 🥃
Michael says "Thank you Alasdair".
On behalf of all of us.