“In this urgent November 19, 2026 interview, veteran monetary analyst Alasdair Macleod joins As Good As Gold Australia to explain why fiat currencies may have just 18 months left—and what the latest gold price pullback really signals for investors.



”From major digital banking freezes in Paraguay locking 60% of the adult population out of their accounts to escalating street riots across Europe, cracks in the global financial system are widening fast. Alasdair breaks down why central banks are quietly absorbing up to one-third of annual global gold production—with China's central bank taking 40% of that share—and compares today's 350% global debt-to-GDP burden against the historic 1971–1980 gold bull market."



In this interview, we discuss:



Why Alasdair Macleod warns fiat currency has only 18 months remaining



Paraguay's Ueno Bank account freeze, presidential arrest, and the risk of wider banking contagion



Street riots across Europe vs. record central bank and Chinese gold accumulation



Gold's current pullback compared to the three corrections during the 1971–1980 bull run (when gold surged 2,400%)



G7 debt-to-GDP at 120% and global debt at 350%: how this monetary reset plays out compared to the 1970s



"The Greatest Buy Signal in a Generation": Protecting your generational wealth.