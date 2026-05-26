“In this exclusive May 2026 interview, we are joined once again by Alasdair Macleod to break down the latest macro-economic events sending shockwaves through the precious metals market.



"From India’s sudden request for citizens to limit their gold and silver spending, to France’s strategic move to liquidate and repatriate its U.S.-held gold, the global landscape is shifting rapidly. Alasdair also provides an urgent update on his recent Substack article, “Silver: The squeeze resumes,” and explains why Wall Street giants are screaming to buy gold while everyday investors remain dangerously on the sidelines.



”Are you prepared for the financial hurricane?”