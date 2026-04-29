“In this exclusive interview, Alasdair Macleod returns to break down the massive shift happening in the global economy and the precious metals market. Is China preparing to corner physical gold?



”With an estimated $30 trillion USD in household savings and the introduction of new gold accumulation accounts for its citizens, Alasdair explains how China’s population could conceivably buy the entire world’s annual gold mining output.



”We also dive deep into the staggering reality of fiat currency versus real money. We compare the All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of mining physical gold—which yields roughly $54k per hour for top producers—against a central bank printing press capable of churning out $14.4 million in fiat currency every single hour.



”Finally, Alasdair explains the true purchasing power of real money using a fascinating 118-year comparison of manufacturing a Ford motor vehicle, and exactly why the world desperately needs a return to a gold standard.”

